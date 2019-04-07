Maldives ruling party celebrates landslide win

The ruling party in the celebrated on Sunday a historic victory as preliminary results showed its candidates secured a landslide win in the parliamentary

According to the Commission figures from early Sunday, the won 62 out of the 87 seats in the People's Majlis, the archipelago nation's legislature, reports News.

In the previous parliamentary held in 2009 and 2014, the MDP was unable to secure more than 26 seats.

This is the first time in the island nation's history that a single party has secured such a majority in parliament since the advent of multi-party democracy following the new constitution of 2008.

In September last year, the MDP's came to power at the of an opposition alliance after unseating former in the

MDP supporters staged a victory rally in the capital Male late on Saturday night where Solih and former addressed a jubilant crowd.

"Our biggest job is to ensure that the government of our continues smoothly and peacefully," Nasheed told hundreds of supporters.

At the end of last year, Nasheed returned from exile. A court in the had sentenced him to 13 years in prison for terrorism, after what Anmesty International said was "a deeply flawed and politically motivated trial".

Solih, who became President after the election on September 23 last year as the candidate of a four-party coalition, welcomed the result.

"Today's decision by the people is proof that you still stand with the decision made on September 23rd. You have decided never to go back to corruption," he said.

The newly-elected parliament will give legal authority to the presidential commissions formed to investigate corruption, abductions and murders, he said.

"Anyone with the intention to steal the people's money cannot be a part of this government," he said, stressing the role of journalists in blowing the whistle over wrongdoings.

Saturday's voting was held without any major complaints and the voter-turnout was at around 78 percent.

--IANS

mr/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)