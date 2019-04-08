Range of BrahMos missiles may be increased from 400 km to 500 km

The range of supersonic cruise missiles, produced jointly by and India, is planned to be increased to 500 kilometres (311 miles) from 400 kilometres.

"We will come to hypersound via an increase in range. We have already confirmed 400 kilometres, in order to increase the range to 500, it is needed to increase the speed. Now the missile flies at speeds of 2.8 mach. We will achieve the speed of hypersound through modernization, it is more than 4.5 mach," said.

Last month, told that the serial production of cruise had started in March.

Aerospace is a joint venture of Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and and Development Organization. The company is producing the world's fastest cruise missile BrahMos, named after and rivers.

