PM Modi departs for New York to attend 74th UNGA

After completing his engagements in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) departed for New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Prime Minister will be addressing the General Assembly for the second time.

Apart from bilateral meetings with other delegations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Prime Minister will also meet the Indian community in New York outside the General Assembly Hall.

During his speech at the UNGA, the Prime Minister will use the forum to address many pressing issues such as climate change, employment, jobs, security, energy, and terrorism, unlike Pakistan's single-point agenda of Kashmir.

Before departing for New York, Modi shared the stage with US President Donald Trump to address the 50,000+ audience at the 'Howdy, Mody!' event in Houston.

The two leaders had touched upon various important issues of bilateral cooperation that further fuelled US-India friendship to new heights.

