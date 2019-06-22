Uddhav Thackeray threatens insurance companies over non-payment of crop claims

on Saturday threatened the companies over the non-payment of farmers' crop claims under the Scheme.

"The scam which took place in the scheme is coming out slowly. The people who have taken the money of the poor farmers are not appearing here. Now when it is time to pay the farmers' claims. Their offices are in If the need arises, we will make their shops shut," Thackeray said here.

He was speaking at an event organised to launch "Pick Bima Madad" to assist farmers to get their

Thackeray also inaugurated a "Pick Bima Madad' centre at Lasur village here under the scheme. The centre will help farmers get their

Talking to reporters, the said: "We have got many forms filled for the We will take these forms to the Minister. If the need arises, we will take farmers along with us to the CM.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)