KPCC writes to EC against PM Modi

(KPCC) has written to the (EC), complaining against Modi for referring to air strike in a bid to woo the first-time voters.

" Modi while addressing a rally on April 9 at Ausa near Latur, Maharashtra, urged the first time voters to dedicate their votes to the which carried out air strikes at Balakot," reads the KPCC letter to EC.

"It is pertinent to mention that the EC has restricted the use of photographs of defence personnel as a part of the election campaign. Therefore, there is an urgent need to direct the political parties particularly the BJP to restrain from making statements and speeches during the election campaign about Pulwama attack, attack and the surgical strike, which recently took place," reads the letter further.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)