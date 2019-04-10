Irani urges Amethi voters to get rid of their 'missing MP'

Urging the voters of to get rid of their "missing MP," on Wednesday said that got independence years back.

"I would request the voters of to also get rid of their missing Member of Parliament," she said, while talking to ANI.

Attacking who represents in the Lok Sabha, she said: "People are saying that won from Amethi and went to Waynad and despite losing came back to Amethi. This has become a topic of discussion among the voters. "

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, had unsuccessfully contested against from Amethi.

She said that she will file her nomination papers in the presence of on Thursday.

Amethi goes to polls on May 6 in the 5th phase of the elections. Elections in UP are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases starting from April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)