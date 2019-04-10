PM Modi running government on fake promises: Mayawati

(BSP) and former of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday accused of running the government on fake promises.

"All the statements of after 2014 about Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Muslims were fake. PM Modi runs the government on fake promises," said while addressing an election rally here.

The also alleged that Modi runs the government on the basis of thinking of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Accusing BJP and of not doing anything for Dalits, she said: "BJP and didn't speak a word on the reservation. There is no chance for both of them to form a government this time."

She also termed the Central government's recent move to give 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category as an election gimmick.

The Lok Sabha election is set to be conducted in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase of elections will be held on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)