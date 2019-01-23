PM Modi inaugurates Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose museum

on Wednesday inaugurated Netaji museum at in on the birth

also visited the Yaad-e-Jallian, a museum on Jallianwala Bagh, at in

Highlighting the importance of the museums, he said, "These museums being inaugurated today will deepen the connect between our glorious history and our youth as well as add to the patriotic fervour among citizens."

Earlier in the day, took to to pay homage to the freedom fighter. "I bow to Netaji on his Jayanti. He was a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring is free and leads a life of dignity. We are committed to fulfilling his ideals and creating a strong India" the tweet read.

also paid tributes to the freedom fighter on and recalled his contribution to India's freedom struggle.

Calling him one of the country's most beloved heroes, Kovind tweeted, "Tributes to Netaji on He remains one of our most beloved heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle. Netaji is cherished, remembered and missed to this day all over the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)