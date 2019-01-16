PM Modi's comments on Sabarimala very unfortunate: Chandy

Former Oommen on Wednesday said that Narendra Modi's comments on the Sabarimala issue in a rally on Tuesday were "very unfortunate".

Speaking with media, said: "The Prime minister's comments on Sabarimala were very unfortunate. We expected that he will propose some solution to solve this issue, but the did not do like that".

He further refuted PM Modi's 'double standard' accusations on the Congress, saying that his party has a definite stand on the Sabarimala issue.

"We gave a new affidavit, withdrawing the affidavit filed by the LDF, to protect the interests of the devotees. Our stand is very clear, we are with the devotees and at the same time we are against taking political advantage of the Sabarimala issue," said.

"We have no confusion, our stand is not a new stand. We took the stand when we were in power, we withdrawn of the affidavit of the and we gave affidavit in consultation of all consent people," he added.

During his rally on Tuesday, said that the LDF's conduct on the Sabarimala issue "will go down in history as one of the most shameful behaviours by any party and government". He also accused the party-led UDF of having "multiple stands", saying "they say one thing in Parliament but a different thing in Pathanamthitta".

Commenting on PM Modi's reported claims of creating a Tripura-like effect in Kerala, Chandy the senior said, "That is only a dream, nothing will happen in Kerala".

He also accused the BJP of using money, power and the central government's influence to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in

"This is very dangerous. Confidence in the is very important. Ours is a federal system, so Centre and the have to work together. We have to respect the democratic principles both ways, in the state relations and the administrative matters," the senior said.

was thrown into a political frenzy on Monday when two independent MLAs in the Assembly - R Shankar and H Nagesh - withdrew their support from the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state.

Both BJP and the Congress-JD(S) alliance have traded poaching allegations with each other, with the BJP camping all 104 of its elected lawmakers from the state in a Gurugram hotel.

The BJP also used the situation to pile pressure on the incumbent government, saying that the withdrawal of support by the two MLAs indicates unrest within their ranks and a possible premature end to their term. However, Congress and JD(S) leaders have expressed calm, saying that the situation does not affect them in any way and that their government is well under control.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)