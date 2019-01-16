JUST IN
Lucknow: PRD jawans stage protest over regularisation of jobs demand

ANI  |  Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] 

Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans on Wednesday staged a protest at Lucknow's Hazratganj Chauraha over their demands of regularisation of jobs, amenities like the Home Guard and others.

They also demanded a fixed pension after 60 years of age.

The jawans were adamant on marching to the Chief Minister's residence, however, police officials managed to keep them under control. A large number of policemen were deployed to keep a lid on the situation.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 23:51 IST

