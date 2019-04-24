PM Modi snubs Opposition for crying foul over EVM malfunction

on Wednesday snubbed Opposition for crying foul over EVM malfunction in the ongoing elections.

While addressing a rally at Jharkhand's, the said, "They (Opposition) used to abuse Modi but since yesterday they have started to abuse EVMs. It seems that they have now decided to put the blame of their loss on the EVMs, just like a student whose exam does not go well, returns home and gives excuses that he did not have a good pen or the paper quality was bad."

"As three phases of the elections are over, the Opposition is left with no option but to accept the defeat," he added.

He also slammed the party for not doing enough to combat the menace of terrorism in the country.

"Two days back, everyone saw how terrorists targeted churches in on The terrorists targeted the devotees on a holy day. Similarly, use to face the same problem before 2014. The which was in power at that time was scared of taking action against them," said the

" party does not want to serve the country, it thinks only for one family and is dedicated to it. Everyone else is just a for this party," he added.

"In the past, people residing in were afraid of getting out of their houses after the sunset, but now the situation is changing," the Prime Minister further added.

He also criticised HD for his latest remark on Army and stated, "Former PM HD Deve Gowda's son and HD said only those people go to Army who have no other source of livelihood. Is it true? Should this kind of language be used for those brave hearts?."

Talking about the Balakot airstrike, PM Modi said that now the terrorists are well aware that "if they do something, Modi will hunt them in hell also."

"The befitting reply was given to by your watchman's government. We entered their territory and killed the terrorist and ended the terror, " he added.

which has 14 seats will go to polling in four phases (April 29, May 5, 12 and 19). The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)