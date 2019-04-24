Court stays non-bailable warrant issued against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yadav in defamation case

-
A Rouse Avenue court here on Wednesday put a stay on the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav in connection with a defamation case.
Lawyer Surender Sharma had filed the defamation complaint against the three leaders.
The court had earlier on Tuesday issued the NBW for non-appearance against the three leaders.
Later, the court was appraised by Chief Minister Kejriwal's lawyer that permanent exemption had already been allowed for him and his deputy.
The court had then stated that it would hear the matter of the cancellation of the warrants on Wednesday.
The petitioner had pleaded that his candidature from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was cancelled in 2013 at the last moment and was published in various newspapers in a defamatory manner.
The court has set April 29 as the next date of hearing.
