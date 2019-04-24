I avoid using humour fearing misinterpretation: Modi

JUST IN
ANI  |  Politics 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he avoids using humour as he fears that his comments could be twisted and misinterpreted.

"I have always used humour to lighten a difficult situation. But nowadays I fear that my words will be twisted and misinterpreted," he said.

"I still joke around with my friends and officers," he added.

PM Modi also said that he has many "good friends" in the Opposition and added that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sends personally-selected Kurtas and sweets to him.

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 12:12 IST

