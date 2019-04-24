I avoid using humour fearing misinterpretation: Modi

on Wednesday said that he avoids using humour as he fears that his comments could be twisted and misinterpreted.

"I have always used humour to lighten a difficult situation. But nowadays I fear that my words will be twisted and misinterpreted," he said.

"I still joke around with my friends and officers," he added.

PM also said that he has many "good friends" in the Opposition and added that sends personally-selected Kurtas and sweets to him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)