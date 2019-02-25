PM Modi to address public meeting in North Goa on March 7

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in North Goa on March 7, the BJP announced here Monday.

The meeting is a part of the party's preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said.

Earlier this month, BJP president Amit Shah had addressed the Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan here on February 9.

Both South Goa and North Goa constituencies in the coastal state are currently represented by the BJP.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 21:11 IST

