PM Modi to address public meeting in North Goa on March 7

Modi will address a public meeting in North Goa on March 7, the BJP announced here Monday.

The meeting is a part of the party's preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, state said.

Earlier this month, had addressed the Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan here on February 9.

Both South Goa and North Goa constituencies in the coastal state are currently represented by the BJP.

