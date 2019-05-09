Unitech case: SC asks Tihar jail authorities to withdraw special facilities to Chandra brothers

The on Thursday withdrew the given to the promoters of beleaguered -- and Ajay Chandra, who are currently lodged in jail for not handing over the possession of flats to buyers despite money being paid to the company.

A division bench of Justices D Y and Hemant Gupta, while posting the matter for hearing to July 5, directed the jail authorities to treat the accused Chandra brothers as ordinary prisoners.

As per the jail manual and rules, they were provided room cooler and other facilities.

The bench passed the order after the submitted that the and its officials were not furnishing any digital records to them for ascertaining how much of homebuyers' money was diverted to other subsidiary companies.

In the last hearing on February 15, the court had pulled up Unitech for not providing data to the forensic auditors examining alleged financial irregularities.

However, the court had allowed Unitech to sell the 24-acre land parcel in for Rs 24 crore and also released Rs 40 crore for the completion of pending projects.

On January 19, the apex court had directed a of Unitech and its subsidiary companies to probe alleged financial irregularities and diversion of home-buyers' funds by its promoters and directors.

is involved in the construction of 74 housing projects for which around 17,000 have made investments.

Due to the financial crisis, the Group has not been able to complete the projects, leaving buyers in the lurch.Its and his brother have been in jail since April last year after being arrested by for not handing over possession of flats to buyers despite money being paid to the company.

