Pune: Single at 35, unhappy with career man seeks permission for Euthanasia

-
ALSO READ
16th Mumbai marathon on January 20: CM
Amid border tensions, Maharashtra legislature's budget session curtailed
Fadnavis to visit site of Gadchiroli Naxal attack today
By 2020 or 2021 we will accomplish PM's dream of giving house to everyone: Devendra Fadnavis
I am a soft target but that doesn't make me soft: Amruta Fadnavis
-
Upset with an unstable career and lack of marriage prospects, a 35-yr-old man wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Office seeking permission for Euthanasia.
"This letter was sent around 15-20 days ago. The letter said he (35-year old man) felt he is not doing anything for his parents. He was upset with his career and lack of marriage prospects. He is okay now," Devidas Gheware, Senior Police Inspector, Dattawadi Police Station said while talking to ANI on Saturday.
According to the police officer, in the letter sent to CMO, the man had written about her ailing mother who is around 70-years old and his father who is 83-years old.
"He felt that he is not able to do anything for them. He was having problems regarding marriage too. We counselled him," the senior police officer said.
"The youth is well educated and is from a well to do family. He was not frustrated just because of marriage issues. He loves his parents," added Gheware.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU