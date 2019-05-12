Ahead of sixth phase of LS polls, BJP worker Raman Singh found dead in West Bengal's Jhargram

-
Ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, BJP worker Raman Singh was found dead last night in Gopiballabpur, Jhargram.
Polling in West Bengal in almost all the phases has been marred by violence due to scuffles between BJP and TMC workers.
BJP is looking to make significant inroads into West Bengal while TMC led by Mamta Banerjee is seeking to defend its bastions.
More details are awaited.
