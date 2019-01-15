PM Narendra Modi biopic sees new cast member

Kumaar has joined the cast of the upcoming biopic titled 'PM Modi'.

will be enacting one of the main characters in the biographical drama. Indian took to his handle to share the news.

" Kumaar joins the cast of #PMNarendraModi... Will be enacting one of the main characters in the biopic... Shoot begins in 10 days... Darshan's third film with [#MaryKom, #Sarbjit]... Produced by and Sandip Ssingh," he wrote.

is essaying the role of Modi in the biopic. About a week back, the makers of the biopic shared the first look poster of the film featuring Vivek as PM Modi. The first poster of the film was launched at an event in by Maharashtra

The biopic will be helmed by Omung Kumar, of some critically acclaimed biopic films including 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarbjit'. The biographical drama is being produced by

This will be Darshan's third collaboration with Omung after 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarbjit'.

The shooting of the film will kick start in 10 days, according to Taran. Reportedly, the film will be shot across Gujarat, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, among other locations in the country, over a period of a few months. The film will traverse the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as and finally his landmark election as the

According to various media reports, the character of PM Modi was earlier being portrayed by Paresh Rawal, who opted out of the film due to some unknown reasons.

Vivek, who had been missing from the acting scene lately, has done films like 'Krrish 3' (2013), 'Omkara' (2006), 'Company' (2002) and 'Saathiya' (2002).

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)