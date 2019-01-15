PM Narendra Modi biopic sees new cast member

-
Bollywood actor Darshan Kumaar has joined the cast of the upcoming biopic titled 'PM Narendra Modi'.
Darshan will be enacting one of the main characters in the biographical drama. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news.
"Actor Darshan Kumaar joins the cast of #PMNarendraModi... Will be enacting one of the main characters in the biopic... Shoot begins in 10 days... Darshan's third film with director Omung Kumar [#MaryKom, #Sarbjit]... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh," he wrote.
Vivek Oberoi is essaying the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the biopic. About a week back, the makers of the biopic shared the first look poster of the film featuring Vivek as PM Modi. The first poster of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The biopic will be helmed by Omung Kumar, director of some critically acclaimed biopic films including 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarbjit'. The biographical drama is being produced by Sandip Ssingh.
This will be Darshan's third collaboration with director Omung after 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarbjit'.
The shooting of the film will kick start in 10 days, according to Taran. Reportedly, the film will be shot across Gujarat, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, among other locations in the country, over a period of a few months. The film will traverse the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister and finally his landmark election as the Prime Minister.
According to various media reports, the character of PM Modi was earlier being portrayed by Paresh Rawal, who opted out of the film due to some unknown reasons.
Vivek, who had been missing from the acting scene lately, has done films like 'Krrish 3' (2013), 'Omkara' (2006), 'Company' (2002) and 'Saathiya' (2002).
