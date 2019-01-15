R. Kelly's songs with other artists being taken down

Taking cue from Lady Gaga, a number of artists are taking down collaborations with from

Kelly's collaborations with Celine Dion-- 'I'm Your Angel', 1998 and Chance the Rapper-- 'Somewhere in Paradise', 2015 appear to be in the process of being removed, reported Variety.

'I'm Your Angel' had been removed from but not other and 'Somewhere in Paradise' was taken down from but not

Last week, about 12 hours passed between Gaga's announcement that she wanted to remove her 2013 collaboration with Kelly titled 'Do What U Want' from streaming services and the iTunes store, and the actual removal.

A performance of the song from the American Awards that year remains on YouTube; that clip is owned by ABC, which broadcasted the show, rather than Gaga's label,

Kelly has been accused of sexual abuse and misconduct by multiple women over the past two decades. However, the accusations against the 52-year-old resurfaced in the wake of a recent documentary series 'Surviving R. Kelly' that chronicles allegations of abuse, predatory behaviour, and paedophilia against him.

In 'Surviving R. Kelly', Chance the told that "Making a song with was a mistake. At the time, it wasn't even present in my mind that people could feel any type of way about his presence on a track of mine. I think for a long time I was only able to understand R. Kelly's situation and presence in the world when it comes down to his trial and his accusations and his accusers as a victim. I don't know if that's because I'm from [as is Kelly] or because he made great or because he is a black man."

Kelly has collaborated with a huge number of artists including Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Diddy, Usher, Chris Brown, Mariah Carey, among many others. It depends on the lead artists whether or not these songs can be removed.

American Ciara's rep told Variety that the has also taken steps with Sony to see if her collaborations with Kelly, which include 2004's 'Next to You' and 2006's 'Promise' can be removed.

