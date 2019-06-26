Ludhiana: Excavation in temple yields five Shivalingas, ancient coins

JUST IN
Ancient shells, two alive snakes, Shivalinga and coins were found during excavations at the Shiva temple in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The locals dug the land of the temple to install the new Shivalinga. "We started work at 3 am. The temples earlier Shivlinga was damaged so we decided to install a new one for which we were digging. First, we found a pair of snakes, rudraksha chain and then five Shivalingas. Little deeper we also found few coins of East India Company," said Harvinder Singh, the manager of the shrine.

As this news spread, the devotees thronged the temple to get the glimpse of the excavated material.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 15:25 IST

