Ludhiana: Excavation in temple yields five Shivalingas, ancient coins

Ancient shells, two alive snakes, Shivalinga and coins were found during excavations at the temple in on Wednesday.

The locals dug the land of the temple to install the new Shivalinga. "We started work at 3 am. The temples earlier Shivlinga was damaged so we decided to install a new one for which we were digging. First, we found a pair of snakes, rudraksha chain and then five Shivalingas. Little deeper we also found few coins of Company," said Harvinder Singh, the

As this news spread, the devotees thronged the temple to get the glimpse of the excavated material.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)