Muzaffarpur: CJM court in Muzaffarpur orders inquiry regarding fake medicines

The in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday ordered an inquiry after a plea alleged counterfeit medicines were supplied to government hospitals.

The petition has been filed by

The CJM has asked the ACJM to conduct an inquiry in the matter against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Harsh Vardhan, for Health Ashwini Chaubey, Health Minister amongst other officials against whom the petition has been filed.

The petition alleges that the government of was not certifying medicines from government certified agencies but using private agencies for the purpose. The petition also alleges a nexus between hospitals and private agencies and laboratories.

"From 1995 onwards, children have been dying in the summer season in Muzaffarpur. In 2014, I found after obtaining information under RTI that all the medicines received in the hospital from the government are fake. I demanded that the medicines should be examined and only then distributed amongst patients," the petitioner said.

"This is the reason why I filed a case in this regard. The court has taken cognizance of the matter and the next hearing, in this case, is scheduled for July 5," he added.

