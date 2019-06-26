PMKSY expected to leverage investment of Rs 31,400 crore: Minister

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) is expected to leverage investment of Rs 31,400 crore to generate 334 lakh tonnes of agro-produce worth Rs 1.04 lakh crore, of State for Industries Rameswar Teli said on Wednesday.

The scheme will benefit 20 lakh farmers and create 5.3 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the current financial year 2019-20, he said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The sector witnessed inflow of foreign direct investments (FDIs) totalling 3.28 billion dollars during April 2014 to March 2019. Seven FDI proposals for in were approved amounting to 705 million dollars. during 2017-18.

Teli said allows 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route in sector. The same is also allowed through government approval route for in respect of manufactured in the country.

The schemes being implemented under PMKSY are: mega food parks; integrated and value addition infrastructure; creation and expansion of food processing and preservation capacities; infrastructure for agro-processing clusters; creation of backward and forward linkages; and quality assurance infrastructure; and human resources and institutions.

Teli said the government has created a special fund of Rs 2,000 crore in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to provide affordable credit to The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates have been lowered for majority of and 100 per cent exemption of income tax is given on profit for new food processing units.

