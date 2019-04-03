PokerBaazi launches redeemable free entry Poker Tournaments

PokerBaazi, India's most trusted platform is launching where players can participate in the game without paying an entry fee. Commencing on 1st April 19, these tournaments will take place every 10 minutes and will reward players with real cash.

This is a great opportunity for all the enthusiasts, particularly beginners - to learn, enjoy and play the booming mind-sport without an investment on a platform that rewards your skills with real money.

has hosted many successful events including 'MoneyMaker' & amp; the 'GameChanger' - tournaments which made history by becoming India's biggest tournament of all time. This time around, the focus is on providing opportunities to new players who can try their hand at the rapidly growing skill-game.

" has always strived to be a user-friendly platform that engages players in various activities. That is the reason why we always try to come up with these events. With our Free Entry Tournaments, we hope to introduce the sport that we love and play to the masses", remarked Navkiran Singh, Founder & amp; of

PokerBaazi is taking the Poker experience to great heights by providing a safe, secure and trusted platform to compete and get awarded.

