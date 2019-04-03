9stacks ropes Gopal Datt to cover #LFGVegas2.00

Known for always infusing a of fun in poker, 9stacks, India's fastest growing online company has announced its collaboration with popular and screenwriter

Known for his work in films like Tere Naam, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai and Filmistan, Datt shot to fame with Cyrus Broacha's The Week That Wasn't, TVF web series, Pitchers and multiple AIB sketches. Most recently, the was appreciated for his work in the highly praised Netflix series, Delhi Crime. He is also a enthusiast known for dabbling in the game whenever he gets a chance.

Datt will be flying to the world capital, with the #9stacksTeamIndia contingent this year to cover the event for 9stacks, engage with players prior to the trip and will follow their journey in July.

" and his trademark brand of humour are very relatable, refreshing and honest. He truly connects with the players and with his viewers and we believe that having him on board with us in to cover the WSOP2019 will help us bring closer to poker," said

"Poker has always fascinated me as an Both acting and playing poker involve an intense obsession with understanding human behaviour and predicting the next move. It is an extremely challenging sport that I will be witnessing live in Vegas with #9stacksTeamIndia. This year is going to be special as and I am looking forward to meeting all the upcoming poker talent from India," said

9stacks was launched 2 years ago with the aim of making poker the next generation game of skill.

With the 2018 LFGVegas contest, they successfully disrupted the Indian poker industry by introducing an extremely do-able challenge, where players won a trip to to play poker during the annual of poker events.

25 players formed #9stacksTeamIndia 2018 which included an interesting mix of professional poker players like Nishant Sharma, Vivek Rughani, Mayank Jaggi, Sanjay Taneja, Aditya amongst others, and regular poker players from working backgrounds like Vishal Tulsyan, Amresh Kumar, and

and led to historic heights by becoming the first two Indian poker players ever to enter the top 100 ranks in the main event. Both had won the entry ticket to the tournament on 9stacks. In 2019, 9stacks is back with #LFGVegas2.00 and is looking at doubling the feat and sending at least 50 players to Vegas.

With LFGVegas2.00, the Vegas in Rs 2 and the recently culminated Vegas in Rs 9 tournament challenges, 9stacks is already breaking the mould and is expanding its presence in tier 2 and 3 markets effectively.

9stacks also recently launched India's first poker rap anthem, #HustleHai, showcasing the struggles and aspirations of young poker players across the country. This anthem is becoming a sleeper hit amongst youngsters across the country. This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)