BlueStone to expand offline footprint - now offering franchise

BlueStone, India's leading fine jewellery destination has entered the offline market by setting up six brick-and-mortar stores alone in 2018. The Brand has taken expanded in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Mohali successfully and is ready to launch more such premium stores across top metropolitan cities.
BlueStone, that has gone from being one of India's first online jewellery stores to being an omnichannel player is now set to make itself more accessible as they plan on opening 200 brick-and-mortar stores by the year 2021.
The leading online jewellery portal has successfully transformed the experience of buying jewellery in India and has now signed up with multiple franchise partners. To ramp up the expansion, BlueStone is further inviting entrepreneurs who are looking to invest in successful franchising opportunities.
The brand will be opening stores with a size of 300 - 1000 sq. ft. in prime locations/malls in top metros (Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai) in its first phase of expansion. The cost of investment at the moment is currently around 1.5 Crore. with return on investment ranging between 18-25 per cent.
