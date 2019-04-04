Police lodge complaint against YSRCP workers for violating Model Code of Conduct

Sirivella Town police on Thursday lodged a complaint against YSR Congress Party workers for allegedly trying to lure voters by throwing money in the air ahead of Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state.
Speaking to ANI, Sirivella Sub-Inspector Timma Reddy said: "A supporter of TDP Younus Basha has lodged a complaint against YSRCP workers--Mullah Salaam, Mullah Anwar Basha, and some others. The complainant said that the YSRCP activists threw money on the voters to lure them, which is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct."
Basha has also submitted a video clip of the incident that took place on April 1 at Balijapeta area. The video shows that the accused are throwing Rs 10 notes in the air while they were campaigning for Allagadda YSRCP candidate Gangula Brijendra Reddy.
On being asked if the video is 20 days old as some locals have claimed so, the Sub-Inspector said: "We will verify the authenticity of the clip and its origin."
Andhra Pradesh will vote to elect 175 members of Legislative Assembly and 25 members of the Lok Sabha on April 11. The results will be declared on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU