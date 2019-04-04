Congress more worried about its vote bank, alleges Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister on Thursday attacked party for its manifesto and accused the party of being "more worried about its than terrorism and Naxalism."

"The party is putting the country in danger and the party's manifesto is a clear example of it. The party is more worried about its than terrorism and Naxalism," he said.

He also invoked the instance of Congress tearing up the government documents.

"A lot of development took place during the five-year tenure of ji. Congress is not concerned about the problems of the poor. Their only focus is to provide resources to a particular section of the society," he said.

"Today is filing his nomination from Waynad where the is the alliance of the Congress. Congress is becoming a threat to the nation," he said.

Yogi also called Congress' 55-page manifesto a document of failure of their 55 years long tenure.

goes to polls in all seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

