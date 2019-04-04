Congress more worried about its vote bank, alleges Yogi Adityanath

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked Congress party for its manifesto and accused the party of being "more worried about its vote bank than terrorism and Naxalism."
"The Congress party is putting the country in danger and the party's manifesto is a clear example of it. The Congress party is more worried about its vote bank than terrorism and Naxalism," he said.
He also invoked the instance of Congress president Rahul Gandhi tearing up the government documents.
"A lot of development took place during the five-year tenure of Prime Minister Modi ji. Congress is not concerned about the problems of the poor. Their only focus is to provide resources to a particular section of the society," he said.
"Today Rahul Gandhi is filing his nomination from Waynad where the Muslim League is the alliance partner of the Congress. Congress is becoming a threat to the nation," he said.
Yogi also called Congress' 55-page manifesto a document of failure of their 55 years long tenure.
Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in all seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.
