Police not empowered to seize immovable property during probe: SC

Police do not have the powers to seize immovable properties of an accused during the course of the investigation, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.
A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Deepak Gupta and comprising of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, delivered the ruling on an appeal filed by the Maharashtra government challenging an order of the state high court.
The Maharashtra High Court, in its judgement, had held that the police are not empowered to attach the immovable property of an accused person during the period of investigation of any case.
The Maharashtra government was seeking the reversal of the high court's judgement.
