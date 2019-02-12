Cops steal seized gold worth Rs 3 crore, flee after smugglers file FIR

Two police officials went absconding after stealing 60 seized worth Rs 3 crore. The smugglers who had stolen the goods in the first place reported the theft.

Deepak Kumar, Commissioner said, "Police officials seized goods on 15 January and kept it with themselves. The smugglers reported the incident on February 4 and a case was registered under relevant sections against them."

"We have recorded the statement of the smugglers before the court, when the officers in question got to know about it they ran away. Moreover, a case has also been registered against the smugglers," he added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.