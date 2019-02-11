Robert Vadra to appear before ED in Jaipur today, Priyanka to accompany

landed in Jaipur on Monday night to accompany her husband to the (ED) office in Jaipur on Tuesday. He has been summoned for interrogation in connection with an alleged land scam in Bikaner of Rajasthan.

Brother-in-law of President Rahul Gandhi, was already in Jaipur when she landed. He had reached Jaipur in the afternoon along with his mother Maureen Vadra.

The alleged scam relates to 275 acres of land in the Kolayat sub-division of Bikaner district.

According to sources, he will have to answer 55 questions as being drafted by the Directorate.

Last week in Delhi, Vadra was subjected to intense interrogation by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe against him for his alleged role in procuring assets abroad in an illegal manner.

The fresh summon by the ED comes after the Rajasthan High Court directed Vadra and his mother to cooperate with the ED, as Vadra did not report to the agency even after being sent three summons in the land scam case earlier.

Vadra and his mother's statements shall be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A criminal case was registered by the ED in connection with the Bikaner land deal made in 2015 after studying FIRs and charge-sheets filed by the Rajasthan Police on complaints made by the Bikaner tehsil office about alleged forgery in the land allotment.

The ED, sources said, shall question Vadra about Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, a firm allegedly connected to him, which purchased the said land in the area.