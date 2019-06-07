Political policy of direct purchase in Telangana, says Singhvi

on Friday condemned the move of 12 MLAs merging with the ruling Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and alleged that this was possible due to money power.

Addressing a media briefing, Singhvi told ANI: "A political policy has been followed in since last one year -- direct purchase. It is an unfortunate context but if there's such commercialization, it is the negative aspect of it."

"All that happened in was possible due to money power. We condemn it but it is the reality of the new pattern brought in by the ruling party and the there," said Singhvi.

Earlier in the day, 12 of MLAs met Pocharam and sought the merger of the group with the ruling TRS.

The MLAs met the at his residence and submitted a memorandum claiming that the decision to merge with the TRS was taken at a meeting of the Congress (CLP), a claim the state Congress N Uttam Kumar Reddy rejected.

Reddy said the defectors cannot claim to have convened a meeting without his permission. "The Congress party will fight it democratically. We have been looking for the since morning. He is missing. You people help us in finding him," he said.

