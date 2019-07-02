JUST IN
Chhattisgarh: BJP leader dumps sludge in Assembly to protest against 'inefficient' working of Municipal Corporation

ANI  |  Politics 

BJP Corporator, Manoj Prajapati, dumped sludge in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday as a mark of protest against Municipal Corporation.

He alleged that the Corporation is not working efficiently in his area.

In the video from the incident, Prajapati is seen holding a plastic bag in his hand and shouting at other legislators.

After a while, he tears the plastic bag apart and dumps the sludge on the floor while other leaders keep shouting slogans.

Tue, July 02 2019. 20:46 IST

