HC asks government to share details of security personnel provided to AP's former CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to file an affidavit with details of how many security personnel have been provided to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and from where these security personnel have been deployed.

Former Chief Minister and TDP president Naidu has filed a petition in the High Court, stating "his security cover is being slashed."

Subbarao, the advocate appearing for Naidu, argued that his client has been facing threat from Maoists for long, and his security is reduced only due to political reasons.

"Chandrababu has a threat from red sanders smugglers because of actions taken against them during his regime," he argued. He also claimed that security for Naidu's family is also being reduced.

However, Sriram, Advocate General appearing for the State government, said the government has not reduced security to Naidu but has provided more security than required.

"The former Chief Minister is entitled to have 58 personnel but the government has increased the strength of his security team to 74," he said.

The High Court has ordered the state government to file an affidavit with the details of how many security personnel are provided to Chandrababu Naidu and where these personnel are deployed.

Earlier today, speaking to ANI Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita clarified that the security of former chief minister Naidu has not been reduced.

Sucharita said: "Former Chief Minister Naidu is being given appropriate security. His Z plus security is being continued. The state government is providing security to him in conformity to his status as the Leader of Opposition."

"In case Naidu wants additional security for self or for his family members, the government will consider and do the needful," the Home Minister said.

"We have not reduced the security of Naidu. When he was in power, security was provided to his private assets in Naravaripalle or TDP office or his Jubilee Hills residence. Such security has been removed," she said.

Home Minister Sucharita also denied the charges of Naidu that six TDP workers were killed by the YSRCP within one month after coming to power.

She categorically said: "None of the six cases is of political murders. One case pertains to the election time, while other cases have various other motives, which are non-political ones. TDP is trying to politicise these cases."

"The first incident took place on the day of elections. For argument's sake let us accept it is a political murder. But who was in power then? Two groups in a village clashed and one person hit the other one with an iron rod, and the latter died. Now it is being attributed to the YSRCP government," she added.

"In another incident, two groups clashed at a community hall and one person died. It is being given political colour... You media too can check whether those incidents are personal ones or political ones," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)