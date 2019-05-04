Pornhub reveals people are searching for Star Wars on May 4th

JUST IN
It is May the fourth also known as "Star Wars Day" and adult entertainment site Pornhub reveals that Star Wars fans are using the adult entertainment site to look for Star Wars-specific content.

The adult site revealed how every year on the Star Wars Day it witnesses a huge increase in related searches. In 2018, Stars Wars related search grew 748 per cent.

The most popular Star Wars themed search term on the site remains "Princess Leia", while others such as "hentai", "cartoon" and "cosplay", also topped charts.

Topping the Star Wars-related search list is Princess Leia, who famously donned a gold bikini as a captive of Jabba the Hutt for the first third of 1983's Return of the Jedi. The series "Princess Leia Slave" is in the top 10.

