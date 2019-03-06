Portion of busy road caves in near TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad

-
A portion of a busy road caved in near TRS Bhavan in Banjara Hills here on Monday. A sinkhole was formed after an underground pipeline leaked but fortunately, no one was injured.
According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, around 6 p.m. on Monday a hole was formed on a road near Telangana Bhavan in road no. 10 Banjarahills, Hyderabad.
"It is noticed that due to under road pipeline damaged the road caved in and formed a hole. As yesterday was holiday not much traffic jam reported in the area," GHMC officials said.
Hyderabad traffic police immediately rushed to the spot and barricaded the area to ensure that no one ventures close to the hole and diverted the vehicles to avoid traffic snarls.
Officials filled the road with concrete after HMWSSB has stopped pipeline leakage.
