Tripura police arrest IED expert having links with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh

Based on intelligence inputs, the police on Tuesday have arrested one person having links with the terror outfit

The accused identified as Nazir Sheikh alias Nazir SK is an expert in making Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

He is a resident of Murshidabad in

"We have the information that a person related to the terrorists' activities is present in the area. We were working on the inputs since last many days," said Akhil Kumar Shukla, DGP, However, the DGP refused to disclose the location of his arrest.

"He has links with and is also trained on how to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IED)," said DGP.

"The is responsible for the simultaneous blasts at 63 districts in Bangladesh in 2015. The organisation has links with few people in and has plans for conducting terrorist activities on the Indian soil," said DGP.

Police and intelligence agencies are interrogating Nazir Sheikh and further investigation is underway.

