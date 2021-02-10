Two blasts hit Afghanistan's Kabul province, leave four people injured

-
Four people were injured on Wednesday morning after two explosions in Afghanistan's Kabul province.
Citing sources, TOLO News reported that a blast hit a vehicle of the Ministry of Labor in Qowai Markaz area, leaving 4 people wounded.
Another blast targeted a police vehicle in the Baraki roundabout in Kabul.
"2 explosions happened in #Kabul in less than one hour this morning. Sources said a blast hit a vehicle of the Ministry of Labor in Qowai Markaz area, leaving 4 people wounded. Another explosion targeted a police vehicle in the Baraki roundabout," TOLO News said in a tweet.
Further details are awaited.
