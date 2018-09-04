Prakash Singh Badal knew about 2015 firing: Punjab CM

on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on former over the 2015 and firing incidents in which two persons were killed.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, the dismissed former Chief Miister Prakash Singh Badal's statement that no shooting orders were given to the police. "Badal knew about the firing on protesters. He is trying to explain something that he cannot," Singh said.

Recently, Badal had stated that he never ordered police firing on October 14, 2015 in Behbal Kalan and on people protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. Badal said that there were very firm instructions to the authorities that the entire issue should be resolved through dialogue.

"What sort of Chief Minister is he if that no firing was ordered still a firing has taken place in the state? Does he have no control over his police and his DGP? How is it possible? If any firing takes place in my state I am responsible for it. How can my DGP take action without asking me? The fact is that he knew about firing and then there are 22 instances of calls between the DGP and IG on the spot. If the DGP informs him about the first incident, will he not inform him about the second?," Singh said.

In 2015, a case was filed against police officials at station in district after two persons were killed in police firing during an anti-sacrilege protest.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the 2015 violence. Besides, report on mob lynching violence was also recently tabled in the Assembly. Accepting the recommendation of the Commission, Singh had announced to hand over the case to Central Bureau Investigation (CBI). He also announced compensation and jobs for the victims and their families.

Defending the proposed blasphemy law, Singh said: "Punjab has been through difficult times. We lost many lives in communal clashes. Communal clashes were generated where cigarettes were thrown in Gurdwara. If anybody tries to use religion to disturb the peace of the state then he has to face the music.

