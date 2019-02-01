Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samiti holds statewide bandh over special status of Andhra

JUST IN
The Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samiti on Friday has called for one-day state bandh demanding the Central Government to accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

The political quarters, including the Telugu Desam Party, the CPI, the CPM and the Congress has extended support to the bandh call.

In addition, Secretariat employees, the RTC workers, lorry owners, student organisations and other voluntary organisations have also joined the bandh.

The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Centre have been at the loggerheads ever since the announcement of 2018-19 Union Budget. Naidu alleged that the Centre ignored the demand of 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh in the budget, while the latter brushed aside the allegations.

