JNU writes to VP, LS Speaker expresses distress over MPs participation in protest

University on Thursday wrote to and after a few Members of Parliament (MPs) participated in a protest organised by university's teachers' association at its administrative building.

Expressing "considerable distress", the varsity administration in the letter stated that the incident has "violated the order of the honourable high court of as well as the varsity's rules and regulations".

The letter read, "The JNUTA had invited and for a protest in the campus, which is their democratic right. However, what is shocking and unexpected is that the JNUTA office-bearers misled the honourable Members of Parliament and brought them to protest at the administration building which has been prohibited by the high court for any kind of protest and dharna."

The protest meeting was organised by the to resist dilution of reservations in public education and it was noted that MPs Manoj Jha, and L Hanumanthaiah were among who had attended the meeting.

Stating that the university rules do not permit holding any form of protest within 100 metres of administrative and academic buildings, the administration underscored that following the high court's direction the university has designated a suitable place in the campus for this purpose.

The letter further reiterated JNU'S beliefs wherein the varsity respects freedom of expression and liberty to peaceful dissent and protest.

"We do believe that had the MPs been informed by the JNUTA of this court order and university rules they would have refrained from joining the JNUTA protest at the administration building of the JNU today. We regret the fact that the MPs were used by JNUTA office-bearers, who themselves are senior faculty members of the JNU, to lead the protest in a prohibited area bringing them into the bad light," the letter read.

