Priyanka asks people of Wayanad to vote for brother Rahul

ANI  |  General News 

Congress General Secretary (UP-East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who accompanied her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi while he filed his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on Thursday, took to Twitter and urged people of the constituency to vote in favour of Rahul Gandhi.

Calling Rahul the most "courageous man" she ever knew, Priyanka tweeted: "My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he won't let you down".

Apart from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi will also be contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh where he will face BJP nominee and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Congress is contesting on 16 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala leaving four seats for its allies - two for Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and one each for Kerala Congress (Mani) and Socialist Party (RSP).

First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 16:18 IST

