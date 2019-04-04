Priyanka asks people of Wayanad to vote for brother Rahul

(UP-East) Vadra who accompanied her while he filed his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on Thursday, took to and urged people of the constituency to vote in favour of

Calling Rahul the most "courageous man" she ever knew, Priyanka tweeted: "My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he won't let you down".

Apart from Wayanad, will also be contesting from the stronghold of Amethi in where he will face BJP nominee and

is contesting on 16 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in leaving four seats for its allies - two for Indian Union (IUML) and one each for Congress (Mani) and (RSP).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)