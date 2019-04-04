CBI arrests Income Tax officer from Bengaluru in bribery case

The (CBI) arrested H.R. Nagesh, an Income Tax Officer, Koramangala, Bangaluru for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 14 Lakh from a complainant.

A case was registered against two Income Tax Officers over the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs. 14 Lakh from the complainant in return for settling an issue pertaining to Income Tax survey conducted against the complainant.

Following the case, laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed. Subsequently, searches were conducted at the premises related to both the accused. Approximately Rs. 1.35 crore was recovered from the premises of HR Nagesh along with several incriminating documents.

The accused is being produced before the Court today.

