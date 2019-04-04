Cop 'threatened' by commuters sent to stress management camp

A policeman, who had claimed that two commuters threatened him with dire consequences flaunting their political connection with Bala Bachchan, has been sent to a camp.

A video of the incident had gone viral on Tuesday in which the can be heard saying that he will not get frightened by any threats in the line of duty. The cop, who calls himself "Subedar Arun Singh" in the video, says he tried to stop the men because the of the vehicle was talking on the phone.

"They say there is rule here and I have to do as they say. I am Subedar Arun Singh, Traffic Police, West. I will not listen to anyone. I will certainly make a challan and collect fine from those found breaking traffic rules even if you threaten me in the name of or someone else," says the cop in the video.

However, Indore's of Police Ruchivardhan Mishra said the behaviour of the was prima facie not good. "According to police working on the ground, his behaviour prima facie is not good.

Getting into a spat with the commuters was an overreaction on his part. We have decided that such policemen be sent to a camp where they will do yoga and other activities to relieve stress. He will receive training to understand the behavioural aspects of working on the field," she said.

Even after he was sent for the training course, submitted a memorandum to SSP Mishra and asked her to take action against Singh in the matter. The party asked for a departmental enquiry under ITI Act against him for "indiscipline and immoral behaviour".

They claimed that neither called Singh nor was he pressurised in any way."In that video, was neither addressed as 'Shri' nor 'Ji' which is against the civil services behaviour," stated the memorandum.

