CBSE gets nearly 7 lakh applications for CTET exam from Uttar Pradesh

New (India), Apr 4 (ANI): The highest number of applications for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) examination has been received from Uttar Pradesh, followed by and Delhi, said the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Thursday.

The CBSE has also increased the number of examination centres in and for the CTET, after the number of applicants increased beyond the capacity of schools and colleges in and Guwahati, where the examination was to be held.

"The highest numbers of applications have been received from Uttar Pradesh, followed by and From UP, approximately 7 were received, over 2 lakh from Bihar and approximately one lakh from Delhi," Tripathi, also Director, CTET, told ANI.

CBSE has also extended the date for the candidates to make the in their particulars to April 7 from April 1.

Tripathi told ANI that over 1,38,000 applications were received for and over 63,200 for centres in Bihar. He said that over 62, 300 applicants have applied for as their centre.

"We have added four new centres in Bihar apart from and Now the exam will also be held in Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, and Vaishali. We have received over 2 from Bihar."

"From Assam, over 62,300 applications were received. In Assam, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Silchar have been added as the new centres," said Tripathi.

According to CBSE official release, the candidates may opt for any three examination cities in their preferential order.

Further, the candidates who have earlier selected Patna and are informed to modify their choice of examination cities from the new list.

The 2019 examination will be conducted on July 7, in twenty languages at 97 cities across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)