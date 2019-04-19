Priyanka Chaturvedi removes 'AICC spokesperson' from Twitter bio

on Friday removed ' Spokesperson-Congress' from her bio, leading to speculations that all is not well between her and and the party.

The move comes two days after expressed unhappiness over Congress' decision to take back some of its old timers who were expelled for misbehaving with her. Some local party leaders had allegedly misbehaved with while she was attending a press conference in Mathura recently. had initially thrown them out but taking elections into consideration, they were reportedly taken back.

"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," she had tweeted on Wednesday.

Their rejoining saddened Chaturvedi, and she is believed to have conveyed her dissatisfaction to the senior leaders of the party.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)