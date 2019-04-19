West Bengal: Poll officer missing in Ranaghat parliamentary constituency

JUST IN
Arnab Roy, a nodal election officer in-charge of EVM and VVPAT at a polling booth in Nadia district of Ranaghat parliamentary constituency, is missing since Thursday.

The West Bengal Police has initiated an investigation into Roy's disappearance.

Besides police, the state Election Commission and District Magistrate are also looking into the incident.

"Roy went to Bipradas Choudhury Polytechnic College for his poll duty. Post lunch, he couldn't be found. His official vehicle is still lying there," the police said.

Ranaghat parliamentary constituency, which is a stronghold of Trinamool Congress, will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.

