West Bengal: Poll officer missing in Ranaghat parliamentary constituency

-
ALSO READ
EVM glitches delay voting in TN seats, 384 changed
Demand for 50% paper trail verification "unreasonable": Ex-CEC
LS Polls: Multiple instances of EVM, VVPAT malfunctions reported across India
96,000 VVPAT machines to be used for LS polls in Maharashtra
EC conducts mock polls to raise awareness in Chennai
-
Arnab Roy, a nodal election officer in-charge of EVM and VVPAT at a polling booth in Nadia district of Ranaghat parliamentary constituency, is missing since Thursday.
The West Bengal Police has initiated an investigation into Roy's disappearance.
Besides police, the state Election Commission and District Magistrate are also looking into the incident.
"Roy went to Bipradas Choudhury Polytechnic College for his poll duty. Post lunch, he couldn't be found. His official vehicle is still lying there," the police said.
Ranaghat parliamentary constituency, which is a stronghold of Trinamool Congress, will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU