Priyanka Chopra says Meghan Markle was always "meant for big things"

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is a close friend of Meghan Markle, feels that the Duchess of Sussex was always "meant for big things."

The 36-year-old star graced the August cover of Elle UK, where she revealed the cute nickname for the former 'Suits' actor while praising Meghan for her status as a global role model, reported People.

"Megs, she was always meant for big things. To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It's amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it," Priyanka said of Meghan.

"By the time this comes out, she will have a baby, it's so amazing how lives change," she said of the royal's newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

"I'm a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there's got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in. Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling," she added.

Priyanka recently shut down rumours that she was upset with Meghan for skipping her wedding and that two were involved in a feud.

Last month, Priyanka also addressed the negative comments surrounding Meghan since she tied the knot with Prince Harry and became a member of the royal family in an interview with The Sunday Times, and said much of it is due to her biracial heritage.

"I've seen that, and it's really unfortunate. But if there's anyone who can handle it, it's her. Of course, it has to do with racism, it's an obvious reason," Priyanka said at that time.

She continued to gush about her friend, explaining that the Duchess is still as grounded as she was before she married Harry.

"The beauty of Meg is that she's been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she started dating Harry] and she's the same chick. Now she's got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did," the 'Quantico' star said.

Priyanka's friendship with Meghan dates back to 2016 when the two first met at the ELLE Women in Television dinner.

"We bonded as actors. We just became friends, like two girls would," she told People of their friendship in September 2017.

Priyanka was also one of the celebrities on the star-studded guest list for Meghan and Harry's royal wedding on May 19, 2018.

Although Meghan moved to take on the duties of a full-fledged member of the royal family, Priyanka previously shared that the distance hasn't affected their bond.

"I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is. You can have work friendships, those are different. But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn't matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that's what we're like," she told People in July 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.

