Trailer of 'Knives Out' features a lot of pretty faces who might be murderers!

The trailer of the multi-starrer 'Knives Out', starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, among many others is finally out! The trailer, which has all the elements - thrill, drama, humour, and suspense, promises to be a murder mystery.

Apart from Craig and Evans, the film boasts a stellar cast including the likes of Jaime Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer, Lakeith Stanfield, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, among others.

The director of the movie, Rian Johnson shared the intriguing trailer on his Twitter handle.

The trailer sets the premise of the film perfectly - there has been a death in the family and everyone is a suspect.

No murder mystery is complete without a dead body and Academy Award winner Plummer plays Harlan Thrombey, a Stephen King-esque author of a series of mystery novels who suspiciously dies during a reunion with his not-so-nice extended family, including daughter Linda (Jamie Lee Curtis), son Walt (Michael Shannon), and grandson Ransom (Chris Evans).

Craig, who plays the lead investigator in the film, is putting all the efforts he can to find who the murderer is, while Evans' comic timing will make you forget that he was ever Captain America on the silver screen.

In the star-studded trailer, after a wealthy patriarch and renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Plummer) is found dead at his 85th birthday party, two detectives (Craig and Stanfield) take centre stage to investigate the mysterious death.

However, things get tricky and risky once a supporting cast of seedy characters emerges including a foul-mouthed Evans who repeatedly tells his family to "eat sh--."

"Ladies and gentleman, I would like to request you all stay until the investigation is completed," Craig's character tells the family. Collette's character prods, "Can we ask why? Has something changed?"

"No," he responds, to which she quips, "No it hasn't changed, or no we can't ask?"

A few seconds into the trailer, he says, "I suspect foul play, and I've eliminated no suspects."

The trailer shows how Craig's character attempts to uncover the truth behind the untimely death of the famous crime novelist. He questions everyone from Thrombey's dysfunctional family members to his loyal staff.

The trailer just proves that actors can shed their most identifiable roles -- even when they're known for playing James Bond and Captain America.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 27, this year.

This will be the second flick in recent times about a murder mystery after Kenneth Branagh's 'Murder on the Orient Express', which starred Branagh himself along with a great ensemble cast including the likes of Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, among others.

