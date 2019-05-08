Meghan Markle, Prince Harry give world first glimpse of their son

and offered the world the first glimpse of their newborn son, Baby on Wednesday.

held the baby, wrapped in a white blanket close to his chest.

The couple introduced new born to the world inside at Windsor Castle, where they celebrated their wedding reception just a year ago.

Sharing her experience, the new mother said, "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."

Smitten in love she added, "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

gave birth to her and Harry's first child, a baby boy on May 6, 2019, in the early hours of the day.

When asked who the baby resembles the most, Papa quipped, "They would have to monitor him over the next month because his looks are changing every single day."

"Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy. We wish to spend some precious time as he slowly starts to grow up, " he added.

The informed the media that they will soon introduce their newborn to and the Duke of

The announced the news of pregnancy back in October 2018. The couple successfully kept every little detail about the pregnancy, including the sex of their child, under tight wraps.

