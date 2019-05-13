Priyanka Sharma arrest case: SC to hear plea on Tuesday

-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a plea filed by BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma against her arrest by West Bengal Police for sharing a morphed picture of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
A two-judge bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna stated that it will hear the bail plea on Tuesday after senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Sharma, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.
Kaul contested that there is a complete strike in West Bengal hence there is no legal remedy available to her in the state.
"Will hear the bail plea of BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma on Tuesday", the bench said.
Sharma, the convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing in Howrah was arrested for sharing a morphed image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
In the picture that Sharma had shared on May 9, Banerjee's face was superimposed on actor Priyanka Chopra's body, in the dress she wore to the 2019 Met gala.
Earlier, BJP leader and minister in Assam government, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had strongly condemned the arrest of Sharma, stating that the current situation in the state is reminiscent of 'emergency'.
Sharma was arrested on Friday and was sent to 14-days police custody.
